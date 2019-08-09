Work on Kartarpur corridor will continue, says Pakistan

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said the work on Kartarpur corridor will continue on Pakistan’s side.

This comes after Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade its diplomatic relations with India and suspend bilateral trade with India, after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs).

On Thursday, India had urged Pakistan to review its actions of downgrading diplomatic relation and suspending bilateral ties between the two nations. It said that Pakistan’s actions were not supported by facts on the ground and solely intended to present an “alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties”.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had expressed concern over Pakistan`s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, and had hoped that the move would not adversely impact the progress made on the Kartarpur Corridor front between India and Pakistan, and Pakistan would not ‘hurt Sikh sentiments’.

Work on Kartarpur corridor has been going on for months on both sides of the International Border (IB) in Gurdaspur district, where the corridor is being built to provide Indian devotees easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

