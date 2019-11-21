Work on Chandrayaan-3 mission progressing as per ISRO roadmap: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

The failure of soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander has not deterred the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which has drawn out a roadmap of Chandrayaan-3, and the work on future lunar missions is progressing, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "ISRO has drawn out a roadmap of lunar exploration missions to master the technologies required. This roadmap has been presented to the space commission. Based on the final analysis and recommendations of the expert committee, work on future lunar missions is progressing."

The Minister of State (MoS) who has several portfolios including Atomic Energy and Space, said, "The expert committee has analyzed the flight data and extensive simulations were carried out to re-construct the flight behaviour. The recommendations of the expert committee will be implemented in future lunar missions."

Earlier in Septemeber, ISRO attempted a soft landing of Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' on the unchartered lunar south pole, before losing communication with the lander. Although the orbiter of the lunar mission is working perfectly and has been sending useful data to the ISRO.

A committee of academics and ISRO experts, headed by V Narayanan, Director of the space agency's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, has analysed the cause of why the communication was lost with the lander.

Undeterred by failure, ISRO is moving ahead with the plan for another lunar mission.

ISRO has asked a committee headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvanathapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3, a report earlier this month said.

"Rover, lander and landing operations will get more focus this time and whatever deficiencies in the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be corrected," sources in the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency were quoted as saying.

The new mission will include only a lander and rover, as the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is functioning well, reports said.