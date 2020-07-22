Work from home extended for IT firms, BPOs till Dec 31

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise at a rapid pace, the Indian government on Tuesday extended the connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31.

“DoT has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the ongoing concern due to COVID-19,” the Department of Telecommunications stated in a tweet.

The provision for work from home was expiring on July 31. The DOT relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home which was further extended till July 31.

According to a news agency, around 85% of the IT workforce is currently from home.

With a spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in India on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 11,55,191, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases include 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 28,084 deaths.