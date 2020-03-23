Wondering if you have COVID-19 symptoms? Answer these 'risk scan' questions to end your query

The almost entire nation has come to complete lockdown due to a deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

By the evening on Sunday (March 22), several states in the country announced a complete lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Only the essential services such as chemists, fruits and vegetable shops, milk shops/booths and groceries will remain open and all the non-essential services will remain closed during the lockdown period.

The entire situation has bought a near to panic situation in-country about the disease. Amid all the confusion about the virus, Apollo has come up with a 'Coronavirus Risk Scan' to end all your queries if you are prone to get infected or not.

The scanner asks few questions from you like- age, gender, travel history, any health issues, etc and gives you a verdict if you are at high or low risk of getting infected.

Without much ado, click here to end all your queries- CORONAVIRUS RISK SCAN

In India, seven deaths have taken place and the total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 415 on Monday.

"A total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 23 at 10 am IST. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," ICMR said in a release.