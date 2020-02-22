Won't take grants for construction of Ram Mandir, can't burden govt with more: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, on Friday, said that the governors and Chief Ministers of all states, "who have an interest in religion", will be invited to participate in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He added that no grants from the government will be taken for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

"We have already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. All other Governors and Chief Ministers, who have an interest in religion, will be invited to participate in the construction of the grand temple," Mahant Nitya Gopal Das Maharaj said to reporters in Gwalior on Friday.

He added that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, will also be invited to the construction of the Ram Mandir.

"No grants from the government will be taken, the temple will be built from the contributions from the public. The government already has many problems to solve, we cannot burden them with more," the president of the Ram Mandir trust added.

Earlier yesterday, Mahant Nitya Gopal Das had said that the construction of the Ram Temple will surely begin in the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said, "We can't comment on people's claim (of constructing the temple in few months). Any grand work takes time. We can't say that it will be done in 2-4 months. But it is confirmed that in the rule of PM Modi and CM Yogi, the construction of the temple will begin. There is no doubt about that."

The general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai said, "There has been no decision over the location or date of the next meeting. We would want more trustees to attend the next meeting. We will have to ask the monks for the coming meeting. We will have a telephonic conversation to decide the date for the next meeting."