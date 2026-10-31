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'Won't Survive As CEC': Rahul Gandhi warns BJP over backing Gyanesh Kumar, hints at big revelation

Rahul Gandhi says CEC Gyanesh Kumar won't survive, warns BJP against backing him. INDIA bloc passes impeachment resolution ahead of Ramlila rally.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

'Won't Survive As CEC': Rahul Gandhi warns BJP over backing Gyanesh Kumar, hints at big revelation
Rahul Gandhi
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday warned the BJP against continuing to back chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying he would not survive in his position for long. He also hinted at a possible revelation on Kumar at the mock Parliament session held by the INDIA bloc in Delhi.

Addressing the opposition event, Gandhi said, "Gyanesh Kumar won't survive as CEC. If the BJP insists on keeping him after what we reveal, we'll know what its game is."

INDIA bloc passes 'resolution to impeach' CEC

The INDIA bloc unanimously passed a 'resolution to impeach' the chief election commissioner. Backing the INDIA bloc's move to seek the 'public impeachment' of Kumar, Rahul said the poll panel chief should be tried for "treason" and justice must be served. Kumar has been under fierce attack from the Opposition over alleged electoral irregularities and the electoral roll revision.

The resolution stated that INDIA bloc MPs had agreed that Kumar should be impeached on the six charges levelled against him. These include allegations of electoral manipulation, the deletion of voters' names and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The opposition also accused the CEC of being directly responsible for what it termed a "manipulated, truncated and destructive" SIR exercise. The resolution further accused Kumar of compromising the Election Commission's independence and facilitating alleged electoral irregularities.

The symbolic proceedings came a day ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Rahul trains guns on BJP

Speaking at the INDIA bloc's symbolic 'public impeachment' proceedings against Kumar, Rahul alleged that democratic institutions were being shut off to the Opposition, forcing its leaders to hold discussions in a garden.

"It is absurd that the entire Opposition has to sit in a garden to discuss the CEC's impeachment as every institution is closed for us," he said.

Accusing the BJP of manipulating elections, the Leader of Opposition said the Opposition and the people of India would neither forgive nor forget alleged electoral malpractice.

"BJP may continue to rig elections, but people of India, opposition members won't forgive and forget," Rahul said.

BJP hits back, calls it mockery of democracy

The BJP hit back at the Opposition's mock 'public impeachment' of CEC Kumar, calling it a "mockery" of democracy and Parliament. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of spreading lies about alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

Taking pot-shots at Rahul, Patra said, "And I have a humble request: please, do not dismantle this mock parliament you have created. Just seat Rahul Gandhi on the treasury benches. Leave the T-shirt, have him wear a 'kurta-pyjama' and let him sit there while you chant 'Prime Minister, Prime Minister' like a 'bhajan-kirtan' every single day. Keep him as your 'mock Prime Minister' for life; we have absolutely no objection."

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