‘Won’t rule from Delhi; full statehood will be party’s aim’: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu and Kashmir rally

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Just a few days after resigning from the Congress party, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed his first rally in Jammu and Kashmir detached from his former party, speaking about the future of the union territory if he comes to power.

The former J&K chief minister said during his rally that his party’s primary aim will be to restore the full statehood of the UT and bring back the right to own land and employment for the youths. He further said that he has not yet decided on the name of his party.

During his address, Azad said, “I have not decided the name of my party yet, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and flag of the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand.”

The former Congress leader also highlighted that the main aim of his party will be the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile. He further said that these goals will be achieved with a Governor, not a Lt Governor.

Taking a jibe at his former party, he said that the main reason why Congress is “nowhere to be seen” in the union territory is that they rely on social media. Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers & tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground.”

It must be noted that Azad’s rally today in Jammu and Kashmir clashed with the rally conducted by the Congress party in Delhi today to protest against inflation and unemployment, attended by Rahul Gandhi and several other senior party leaders.

Azad, last month, had turned in his resignation from the Congress party in a five-page resignation letter. While Azad took potshots at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, his sharpest attack was on Rahul Gandhi and he described the Wayand MP as a "non-serious individual" and "immature".

(With inputs from agencies)

