'Won't leave before meeting families': 'Detained' Priyanka spends night at guest house sans water, electricity

Congress claimed that electricity and water supply to the guest house where Priyanka spent the night were cut off.

Congress on Saturday claimed that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spent the night at a guest house in Mirzapur without water or electricity after she refused to leave without meeting the families of 10 people who were gunned down in Sonbhadra this week.

She was on Friday detained on her way to meet the kin of those killed in the July 17 Sonbhadra firing incident citing imposition of Section 144 in the area, triggering a standoff with the BJP-led state government. She was escorted to Mirzapur by Uttar Pradesh Police from Varanasi.

Early morning visuals from Chunar Guest House near in Mirzapur near Varanasi showed that Congress workers, along with the party general secretary continued their overnight 'dharna'.

The Congress claimed that electricity and water supply to the guest house were cut off as it accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of running 'jungle raj' in the state.

"BJP Govt fails to prevent Sonbhadra Massacre! BJP Govt fails to act against guilty! BJP Govt illegally arrests Priyankaji for wanting to meet families! BJP Govt cuts Elect/Water of Chunar Guest House where she is held! BJP Govt now wants to deport her from U.P! Jungle Raj!" Congress' chief spokesperson said on Twitter.

Mirzapur: Early morning visuals from Chunar Guest House where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & party workers have been sitting on dharna. She was detained in Narayanpur by police yesterday while she was on her way to meet victims of Sonbhadra's firing case. pic.twitter.com/8Dl4UaXj4T — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

Late night, Priyanka tweeted that Uttar Pradesh government officials were asking her to leave without meeting the families of those who were killed in the Sonbhadra on July 17.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has sent ADG Varanasi Brij Bhushan, Commissioner Varanasi Deepak Agarwal, Commissioner Mirzapur, DIG Mirzapur for asking me to leave without meeting the victim families. They all are sitting with me for the last 1 hour. They have neither given any base nor any papers for keeping me under arrest," she tweeted.

Later she tweeted a video of senior government officials leaving the Chunar Fort at 1.15 am.

"ADG Varanasi, Commissnor Varanasi division and other senior Police & Govt officials leaving Chunar Qila at 1.15 am," she captioned the video.

ADG Varanasi, Commissnor Varanasi division and other senior Police & Govt officials leaving Chunar Qila at 1.15 am pic.twitter.com/ceyk4Rg2k0 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2019



"I am making it very clear that I was not here for violating any section but for meeting the victim families. I have told the representatives of the government that I will not leave unless I meet the victim families," she said in another tweet.

Vadra had earlier said that she was ready to go to jail if the government puts her inside the prison for meeting kin of the victims.

The district magistrate and the superintendent of police were talking with her at the guesthouse in Chunar to persuade her against travelling ahead, Deputy Inspector General Piyush Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

Chunar sub divisional magistrate Satya Prakash said Gandhi was under preventive detention and had refused to furnish a personal bond.

On Twitter, the Congress general secretary said she had been under arrest for the past nine hours.

She claimed that the administration has told her that she will be sent to jail for 14 days if she doesn't furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

She said she considered paying bail immoral in this situation. If the government wants to put me in jail for the crime of meeting victims, I am totally prepared for that, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was with her at the guesthouse, told PTI, "We have clearly said, either let us meet the victims or send us to jail."

Hours earlier, the Congress leader who is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had met some of the injured at the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, 60 km from Sonbhadra.

She was stopped at Narainpur on the Varanasi-Mirzapur road while she was heading towards Sonbhadra.

Action has been taken against 151 CrPC and Priyanka Gandhi and other members of the Congress have been stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra, where prohibitory orders have been promulgated," Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel told PTI.

She will not be allowed to proceed for apprehension of breach of peace. If she decides to stay back here we will extend security to her," the DM said.

Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned as the Congress president, called the police action illegal arrest .

As Congress leaders came out in Gandhi's support and party workers held protests against the UP government, Trinamool Congress announced in New Delhi that it too planned to send a delegation to Sonbhadra on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the previous Congress governments for the dispute that triggered Wednesday's violence, narrating how the piece of land over which the clash took place was bought and sold over the decades.

Promising justice, he announced in the state assembly that a sub-divisional magistrate and four policemen have been suspended. Twenty-nine people were arrested, he said.

Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of a village headman, Yagya Dutt, and the Gond tribals in Sonbhadra district's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

