'Won't be able to do justice...': Gehlot's change in stance on 'double role' as Rahul bats for 'one man-one post' rule

Ashok Gehlot and Rahul Gandhi - File Photo

In what seems to be a change in stance on playing a double role by holding on to the CM post if he is elected as the Congress president, Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that a leader who gets elected “will not be able to justify the Congress presidency” if he or she holds two posts.

“In history, there has never been a case when a person is both the Congress president and the chief minister of a state. That person will not be able to do justice to the Congress presidency. So, from that point of view, it is natural that woh Congress president rahke kaam kare (the person chosen helm only the party), even though the two-posts issue may not apply in this case,” Gehlot told The Indian Express in an interview.

He, however, reiterated that the principle laid down in the Congress’s Udaipur Declaration was meant for nominated posts and not ones for which elections are held.

The apparent change in stance came just hours before Rahul Gandhi batted for the "one-man, one-post" concept in line with the Chintan Shivir reforms earlier this year. His assertion came a day after Gehlot hinted that he would like to continue as the chief minister even while assuming the post of party president.

Gandhi's message dealt a blow to Gehlot's ambition of holding on to the CM post even if he is elected as the party chief. The 71-year-old is reportedly reluctant towards taking up the job of party president as he might have to step down as the chief minister, ceding the job to his bitter rival Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot -- widely seen as the preferred choice of the Gandhis for the top party post -- had yesterday said that the presidency is an elected post and the ‘one person-one post’ principle is for nominations.

Rahul Gandhi's public rebuke comes as a shot in the arm for Pilot, who has been vying for the CM post ever since the Congress came to power in Rajasthan in 2018. Pilot’s revolt in 2020 against the Gehlot camp brought the government on the verge of collapse. Back then, Pilot shifted to the national capital with 18 MLAs. A month-long standoff ended after the Gandhis intervened.

Gandhi's definitive remark indicated that Gehlot may have to quit as chief minister if he takes on the mantle of party president but suspense persisted over whether he would get a person of his choice to helm the Rajasthan government, or the post would go to his bete noire Sachin Pilot.

According to the notification, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. The final list of candidates would be published at 5 PM on October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will vote in the poll. The party had also assured leaders that those wanting to file nomination will be able see the list of all 9,000 delegates from the office of central election authority at the AICC office from September 20.

In the notification, Mistry, under the power vested in him by provision of Article XVIII of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, announced the nomination form will be available at the AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi.

The upcoming poll would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and prior to that Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.