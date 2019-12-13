'Won't apologise': Rahul Gandhi amid controversy over 'rape in India' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise amid controversy over his 'Rape in India' remark after Union Minister Smriti Irani and other women MPs demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

Both the Houses of the Parliament Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed ruckus after women MPs demanded Rahul Gandhi's apology.

Speaking to media, Rahul Gandhi said, "he will not apologise...".

Further clarifying on the issue, Rahul Gandhi said, "the prime minister always talks about 'Make in India' so we expect to see news about that but when we open newspaper what do we see are cases of rapes."

Rahul Gandhi added that PM Modi and BJP wants to divert attention from the protests happening in the northeast over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress leader also took to his Twitter account and targeted PM Modi demanding his apology over the protest in the northeast, destroying India's economy.

"I have a clip in my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP," Rahul added while speaking to media.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter:

In a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi said

Earlier, lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said, "Not all men are rapists. This is an insult to India... Rahul Gandhi is touching 50, and doesn't realise that such a statement seems like an invitation to rape in India."

Following uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, both the House have been adjourned till 12 pm.

Earlier during an election rally in Jharkhand, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government over recent incidents of gangrape and women security in the country saying 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.

In the past couple of weeks, Rahul Gandhi on several occasions has hit out at the Centre over the issue of women security in the country saying, "The world looks at India and says it has become the rape capital. Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a woman, Narendra Modi didn't even utter a word," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking in poll-bound Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Today, women in our country cannot step outside without fear. Kaisi raksha kar rahe ho aap, Pradhan Mantri Ji?"

Previously, on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre over the death of Unnao rape victim saying foreign nations are asking the question, why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters.