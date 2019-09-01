Won Amethi because I did not treat people as vote bank: Smriti Irani

Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Haryana government orders suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services in Nuh

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

How first PM Jawaharlal Nehru persuaded JRD Tata to start country's first cosmetics brand

'Chappal chor': Snake steals the show (and a slipper) in hilarious viral escape act, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

Ram Charan sends special gift, heartfelt note to congratulate Allu Arjun for winning National Award for Pushpa

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who wrote songs for Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar, passes away

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know signs and symptoms

 Top 10 high calcium foods for women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

Karan Johar reveals he called Diljit Dosanjh to include Lover in RRKPK: 'I was told it is ridiculously expensive...'

HomeIndia

India

Won Amethi because I did not treat people as vote bank: Smriti Irani

Responding to questions at a session during the event, Irani added that she was passionate about finding solutions to the problems faced by 25 lakh residents of Amethi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 07:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, said that her win from Amethi became possible because she did not treat the citizens as her vote bank.

"When people go without food and you as a political leader stand on their shoulder and become the prime minister, that is not an aspect I take comfort in. Possibly because in five years I did not treat them as vote bank. I actually associated with them either as colleagues or family," Irani said at the 17th edition of Devi Awards held in Kolkata on Saturday night.

Further, without naming the Gandhi family, who had been winning the seat for consecutive terms before 2019, she said she did not believe in acting in politics, and had it been so then "the family which had kept on winning from the seat since five decades would not have lost the elections in 2019."

Responding to questions at a session during the event, Irani added that she was passionate about finding solutions to the problems faced by 25 lakh residents of Amethi.

Explaining the way in which she approaches politics, Irani said she had stayed in touch with the people of the constituency for five years since 2014 without even knowing if she would get a ticket from Amethi again. And this was because she had made a promise to the people.

"So I did not stay back to win, I stayed back to keep my word," she said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Sumir Chadha, Harvard grad, who co-founded investment firm, bought luxurious apartment worth Rs 96 crore

Can you switch trains with the same general ticket? Know Indian Railways' guidelines

Meet CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s elder sister Jayanti Gupta, works as teacher in public school, is married to...

Retribution movie review: Liam Neeson's action thriller suffers due to predictable twists, rushed ending

Viral video: Man engages in heated argument after he enters ‘women only’ coach in Delhi Metro

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE