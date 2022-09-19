Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Crimes against women: Which are the safest, most unsafe cities in India?

Crime in India report 2021 shows that Kolkata is the safest city in India and Delhi the most unsafe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

Crimes against women: Which are the safest, most unsafe cities in India?
Photo: PTI

Crime in India (CII), in 2021 reported that Kolkata had the lowest crime rate among 19 major cities in India, and Delhi is recorded as the most unsafe city. Crime rate is the number of criminal incidents reported in a year per million of the population. 

As per CII's data published by NCRB, two young girls were sexually assaulted every day in the nation’s capital during the last year. Delhi also witnessed a spike of over 40 per cent in crimes against women in 2021. The data suggests in 2021, as many as 13,982 cases were registered in Delhi, compared to 9,782 cases in 2020. 

Crime against women is not just limited to Delhi, according to the data, a total of 43,414 crimes were reported across all 19 major cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi City, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat, higher than 35,331 registered in 2020. 

Read: Don't believe Modi behind misuse of CBI and ED: Mamata Banerjee exonerates PM; blames it on Amit Shah-led Home Ministry

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.