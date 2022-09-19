Crimes against women: Which are the safest, most unsafe cities in India?

Photo: PTI

Crime in India (CII), in 2021 reported that Kolkata had the lowest crime rate among 19 major cities in India, and Delhi is recorded as the most unsafe city. Crime rate is the number of criminal incidents reported in a year per million of the population.

As per CII's data published by NCRB, two young girls were sexually assaulted every day in the nation’s capital during the last year. Delhi also witnessed a spike of over 40 per cent in crimes against women in 2021. The data suggests in 2021, as many as 13,982 cases were registered in Delhi, compared to 9,782 cases in 2020.

Crime against women is not just limited to Delhi, according to the data, a total of 43,414 crimes were reported across all 19 major cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi City, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Surat, higher than 35,331 registered in 2020.

