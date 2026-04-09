Women's Reservation Bill: Will Congress back it as Shashi Tharoor seeks clarity after PM Modi's appeal for support?

The Congress party is set to convene a meeting of its Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi on April 10 to deliberate on developments related to the Women's Reservation Bill.

The Centre has planned to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act (Women Reservation Act) during the upcoming three-day special session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act are not merely a legislative exercise but a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India and urged all MPs to come together to support this move. On April 16, Parliament will be convened to discuss and pass a crucial Bill that advances women's reservation. However, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has called for clarity on the proposed Bill, stating that the opposition has not yet seen the draft ahead of the special Parliament session scheduled from April 16.

Shashi Tharoor demands clarity on the Women's Reservation Bill ahead of the Special Parliament session

"We have not seen a draft of the bill yet. I know they are planning to call a session of the Parliament on 16th April for this. We need to see the bill and understand what they are proposing. We have to figure out the implications for federalism, the functioning of the legislature, and parliament. Will there be 800 odd, will they get to speak? All these issues need to be discussed," Tharoor told ANI, as he came to cast his vote i the ongoing Keralam Assembly Election 2026.

The Congress party is set to convene a meeting of its Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi on April 10 to deliberate on developments related to the Women's Reservation Bill. The move comes ahead of the Centre's plan to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act during the upcoming three-day special session.

Earlier, PM Modi appealed to MPs across party lines to support the Bill to amend the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023. He emphasised that the move is an affirmation of a principle that has long guided India's civilisational ethos, that society progresses when women progress. He said it is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to the various states in the coming times are conducted with women's reservation in place.

Women's Reservation Bill: What is the proposed amendment to the Women's Reservation Act?

According to PTI, the Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened on April 16 to 18, when the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as Women's Reservation Act, would be amended for its implementation from the 2029 general elections. It will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women. The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023, but it will come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise on the basis of the 2027 Census. Therefore, it is expected to come into force only in 2034 if the present law remains as it is.



A separate Delimitation Bill is also expected to be introduced, and both measures will require passage as Constitutional amendments. While SC/ST reservation will continue, there is no provision for OBC reservation under the current framework, and states will have limited direct involvement.



(With agency inputs)