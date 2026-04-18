Women’s Reservation Bill: Why Opposition is slamming Modi government? 5 key criticisms from Amit Shah' attack on Opposition

The Constitution Amendment Bill to bring in the Women’s Reservation Act 2023, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, has failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the Opposition did not vote for the Delimitation. Union HM Amit Shah slammed the opposition with his sharp remarks.

The Constitution Amendment Bill to bring in the Women’s Reservation Act 2023, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, has failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the Central government failed to get a two-thirds majority in the House during the special session of the Parliament.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill.

Though in favour of the Women’s reservation, the opposition in the Lok Sabha criticised the Narendra Modi government’s proposal to increase the Lok Sabha’s current strength from 543 to 850 seats and to allow delimitation of seats based on the 2011 Census.

Why is the Opposition against Delimitation?

Let’s first understand what is Delimitation. It means redrawing electoral constituencies, that is, seats in the Lok Sabha based on the latest census. It is important as it decides the number of seats each state gets in Lok Sabha. Then why this criticism?

Federal imbalance: Southern states have argued that they have controlled population with some eastern states claiming the same, while the Northern states have comparatively grown faster demographically. Dividing seats population wise would shake the balance as UP, Bihar and others with more population would get more seats than Tamil Nadu and Kerala, thus reducing their influence.

Echoing the same, Opposition parties have called this process “unfair” as states that are developing after prioritising areas like education, healthcare, family planning and others are being penalized while states with higher population growth are being rewarded.

In his speech during the debate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the Delimitation Bill and said it has “nothing to do with the empowerment of women” and is an “attempt to change the electoral map of India”.

Amit Shah’s 5 sharp criticism of Opposition

-Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the opposition parties over their stance on the bills including the Delimitation Bill and said they will face anger of women not just in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but at every level, in every election, and at every place. “Mahilian dekh rahin hain, raste ka roda kaun hai (women are seeing who is the obstacle in their path). When they (opposition members) fight the polls, they will face the wrath of women,” he said.

-Shah emphasised that it is a “mathematical and moral imperative” that could no longer be delayed if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections are to be conducted freely and fairly.

-He targeted Congress by saying that in 1972, the then Prime Minister first brought a Delimitation Bill, increasing the number of seats from 525 to 545, and then froze them. Again in 1976, during the Emergency, the 42nd Amendment was brought which halted delimitation to retain power.

-The Home Minister added that the country should not be divided through such narratives, neither a North-South narrative nor any other divisive framing.

-He firmly rejected demands for religion-based reservation for Muslim women, declaring it “unconstitutional” and vowing that the government will never allow such quotas.