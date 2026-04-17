Women's Reservation Bill defeated: Amit Shah warns Congress, allies of electoral backlash, 'wrath of women'

Amit Shah's reaction came after the Lok Sabha on Friday rejected the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, following a division of votes that saw only 278 'AYEs' out of 489.

A huge setback for the Narendra Modi-led government as the Women's Reservation Bill fell short of a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday, prompting uproar from the BJP government against the Opposition. Home Minister Amit Shah, who advocated for women's empowerment with the Bill, lashed out at Congress, TMK, DMK, and Samajwadi Party, warning of the 'wrath of women' in the upcoming elections.

Amit Shah attacks the Opposition over the Women's Reservation Bill fall

Taking to X, Amit Shah wrote, "Today, a very strange scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, TMC, DMK, and Samajwadi Party did not allow the passage of the essential Constitution Amendment Bill for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Rejecting the bill that would grant 33% reservation to women, celebrating it, and raising victory cries over it is truly reprehensible and beyond imagination.

Now, the women of the country will not get the 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which was their right. The Congress and its allies have done this not for the first time, but repeatedly. Their mindset is neither in the interest of women nor of the country.

I want to tell them that this insult to Nari Shakti will not stop here; it will travel far and wide. The opposition will have to face the 'wrath of women' not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but at every level, in every election, and at every place," he concluded.

His statement comes after the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division, which saw 298 members support the bill while 230 voted against it. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," Mr Birla said.

Why did the Women's Reservation Bill fail in the Lok Sabha?

First proposed in 1996 by the Deve Gowda govt as the 81st Amendment Bill, the Women’s Reservation Bill sought 33% seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Bill lapsed repeatedly in 1996, 1998, and 1999 amid opposition from SP, RJD, and JD(U), who demanded an OBC sub-quota within it. The UPA revived it as the 108th Amendment Bill and got Rajya Sabha passage 186-1 in March 2010 after major uproar, but never tabled it in Lok Sabha 2010–2014, fearing coalition collapse, so it lapsed again.

After years of BJP manifestos promising it, the Modi govt finally tabled the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, on Sept 19, 2023 in the new Parliament, which passed Lok Sabha 454-2 on Sept 20 and Rajya Sabha 214-0 on Sept 21, got Presidential assent on Sept 28, 2023, and is now law as Article 334A, though it will apply only after the next Census and delimitation, likely from the 2029 elections.

The Lok Sabha on Friday rejected the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, with the government tabling a legislative package following a division of votes that saw only 278 'AYEs' out of 489.