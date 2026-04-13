Women's Reservation Bill: Congress-BJP tangle over delimitation, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam implementation| Explained

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ties women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the Centre plans to proceed with the 2011 census data for delimitation and implementation of one-third reservation for women legislators.

The Women's Reservation Bill is gaining traction, with the Union Cabinet greenlighting amendments to implement 33% women's reservation based on 2011 Census data. However, the concerns linger over delimitation as redrawing boundaries may impact politicians and the Lok Sabha seat distribution.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ties women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the Centre plans to proceed with the 2011 census data for delimitation and implementation of one-third reservation for women legislators. The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, to move the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators. Through the delimitation process, the Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue.

Women's Reservation Bill: Congress vs BJP over delimitation, census delays

The government's move to delimitation and implement women's reservation is seen as a strategic attempt to appease Southern states, avoid regional tensions, and win over specific voters ahead of polls, thereby bolstering the BJP's support. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the government of pushing it for political reasons. Speaking to the reporters here, Kharge said, "We are not against the Nari Shakti bill. I have received a letter (from Kiren Rijiju), but they are doing it for political reasons. They are saying that the bill came from them for political reasons. We have called an all-party meeting on the 15th. We will discuss it in the all-party meeting and decide our next step. We had tabled this proposal during our time; we are not against it."

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said the government's delimitation plan, according to unofficially available information, "is extremely dangerous and an assault on the Constitution itself" (she wrote in an op-ed in The Hindu). Gandhi criticised the government's handling of the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing PM Modi of making a U-turn and not waiting for an all-party meeting. She questioned the hurry to implement the bill from 2029, citing delays in the Census and delimitation concerns. Gandhi contrasted the current government's approach with Rajiv Gandhi's government's efforts to bring women's reservation laws. She accused the government of trying to delay the caste census and bulldoze changes to the polity.



The BJP centres on ensuring Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam implementation through a formal constitutional process. The BJP supremo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi says implementing the bill is crucial for India's democratic institutions and public trust, aiming for 2029 implementation. PM Modi has urged parties to support the bill, calling it a "need of the hour". He said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, calling the proposed women's reservation legislation a historic step dedicated to "Nari Shakti," while addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.

What are the concerns, and the solution?

In a nutshell, Parliament's decisive vote to reserve one-third of seats for women, implementation is on hold, pending a future census and delimitation - both of which are politically charged and administratively uncertain. The debate that followed isn't without reason, as political parties fret about displacing sitting members, states worry about losing representation, and legal experts highlight the complexities of redrawing constituencies based on outdated (2011 Census) data.

According to S.Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, a possible solution exists to implement women's reservation immediately without waiting for the Census or delimitation. He said it involves introducing a supplementary layer of proportional representation, which is constitutionally sound, simple, and neutral. This way, women's reservation can be implemented without displacing any MPs. (he wrote in his article on The Wire).