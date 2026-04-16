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Women's Reservation Amendment Bill: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praises 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', calls it 'momentous day for all women'

The Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

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Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 06:16 PM IST

Women's Reservation Amendment Bill: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praises 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', calls it 'momentous day for all women'
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday termed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a significant step for women across the country and expressed hope for its unanimous passage.

"This is a momentous day for all women across the country; I hope it is passed unanimously..." she said.

The Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

Reacting to the DMK's opposition to the bill, Gupta criticised the party's stance, calling it narrow-minded.

"I believe it reflects their narrow-mindedness and petty mindset that they are behaving this way regarding a bill concerning women. Today, half of the country's population is looking to these political parties, waiting to see when they will receive their rightful dues. I pray that God grants everyone wisdom and that this bill gets passed..." she added.

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) protested against the Centre, raising strong objections to the proposed delimitation bill that aims for a wider political overhaul.

The Constitutional Amendment bill's implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census. It proposes delimitation - a wider political overhaul aiming to change the size and composition of state legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

The protest by DMK leaders, including RS Barathi, TKS Elangovan, and Kanimozhi Somu, was carried out at the party's headquarters in Chennai. The protesting leaders burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill and raised slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in centre.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin this morning burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Stalin also raised a black flag to kick off statewide anti-delimitation agitation.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16,17,18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had pressed for a division against the move to introduce the bill.As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes.

With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

 

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