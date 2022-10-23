'Fought long enough': Women raped by stepson, others, seeks President Murmu's permission for euthanasia | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, a woman who claims that her own stepson and her husband's friends had been sexually abusing her for months asks for permission to be put to death by euthanasia. She claimed in her letter that despite a FIR being filed on October 9 at the Puranpur Kotwali police station and despite court orders, no accused persons were knowingly detained by the police.

She continued by saying that they had been making repeated threats to kill her and pressuring her to keep silent about her assault. The 30-year-old woman said in her writing that she had given up on justice. "I've fought long enough and don't believe justice will be served. I therefore desire to end my life with your (President's) consent, "In the letter, she wrote.

She currently resides in Bareilly with her mother, brother, and six-year-old child from a previous marriage. Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, the superintendent of police, said: "There are numerous layers of facts and evidence in this challenging case. We are conducting a thorough investigation, which will shortly be finished. After that, appropriate action will be taken."

The woman claimed that three years after divorcing, she had married a farmer from Chandigarh, age 55, who was also divorced. She claimed that ever since her step son pursued her in April about having an extramarital relationship, she has experienced recurrent sexual abuse.

She first had to keep quiet because the stepson had threatened her with "consequences." Furthermore, she alleged that when she wanted to get a DNA test, she was ruthlessly beaten in the stomach. Later, she was forced into having an abortion at a Puranpur private hospital.

The woman added that on July 18, one of her husband's relatives and two coworkers raped her at the farmhouse of her husband's friend. She complained in writing to the neighbourhood police and other top officials, but they ignored her.

Then, he moved to court for justice and the judge ordered the police to file a FIR. Five males, including her husband and stepson, were arrested after a FIR was recently filed by the Puranpur Kotwali police station. They were charged with violating IPC sections 504 (intentional insult), 323 (voluntarily causing harm), and 376-D (gang rape) (criminal intimidation). However, no one has been detained.

(With inputs from IANS)