Women in these Indian states live longer than men: Government data

In several states of India, women tend to live longer lives compared to men. According to the United Nations' India Aging Report for 2023, it has been reported that in states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the life expectancy of 60-year-old women is more than 20 years.

This report sheds light on the current elderly population and their socio-economic status. The term "60-year life expectancy" signifies the average number of years a person can expect to live, which is a significant indicator of overall well-being.

As per the report, at the age of 60 in India, a person can expect to live 18.3 years on average, with 19 years for women and 17.5 years for men. This means that women can potentially live nearly 1.5 years longer than men by the age of 60.

The report estimates that by the year 2050, the percentage of the elderly population in the country could double, reaching 20% of the total population. Currently, the elderly population aged 60 and above accounts for 13.9% of the global population, and this figure is projected to double to 2.1 billion by 2050, constituting 22% of the world's total population.

As of 2022 (up to July 1st), there are 149 million people aged 60 and above in India, accounting for approximately 10.5% of the country's population. The report suggests that by 2050, the share of elderly individuals will double to 20.8%, comprising a total of 347 million people.

This demographic shift towards an aging population in India has significant implications for healthcare, social welfare, and economic policies in the coming decades. It is important for policymakers to plan for the needs and challenges associated with an increasingly elderly population.