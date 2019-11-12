Women for Women! This photo of Assam police is going viral for all right reasons

What a gesture!

The world is full of surprises. While one side people cruse police for wrongdoings, a heartwarming picture of Assam policewomen is going viral for all good reasons.

The picture which is going viral on social media shows policewomen lovingly holding little babies in his hands.

These two policewomen from Assam looked after infants while their mothers appeared for an examination is making a buzz.

The heartwarming incident took place at the Don Bosco High School in Mangaldoi, where several women took part in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). Assam Police shared the picture of two policewomen holding the infants on their official Twitter handle. “Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are!” read the caption of the post.

Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are!



Assam Police personnel in Darrang district taking care of the lil’ ones, while their mothers write the TET Exam. pic.twitter.com/u6fIx6hOjb — Assam Police (@assampolice) November 10, 2019

The photo has garnered a lot of attention online and many lauded the cop for taking care of the baby.

“इतर से कपड़ों का महकाना कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है, मज़ा तो तब है जब आपके किरदार से खुशबू आये!!” salute Assam police ladies — Bikash Dowara (@DowaraBikash) November 10, 2019

The Sweetest thing — Mayukh Choudhury (@ChoMayukh) November 11, 2019

Bravo! Policing is not only about catching criminals, helping the society is as much important as putting a thug behind bars. Wins my heart, ots of love to you guys — Dimpy Moran (@dimpymoran) November 11, 2019

Humanity is still alive in some parts of this world — Gautam Bora (@Gautam13Bora) November 11, 2019

This is sweet — Geetasri Talukdar (@geetasriT) November 10, 2019

We salute you — Mohan Rajkumar (@MohanRa72057125) November 10, 2019

You are the best!! — Anita Ramnarayan (@ania11183) November 11, 2019

What these women did was beyond their call of duty. Their little concern and small gesture have set an example for people who suppress women and proved women stand with women.