Women for Women! This photo of Assam police is going viral for all right reasons

What a gesture!

Meet bank manager’s son with net worth Rs 11500 crore who founded Rs 2,87,000 crore firm

Haryana violence live updates: Death toll rises to 5, mosque attacked in Gurugram, curfew in Nuh

WhatsApp chats, personal information of users in India at risk, hackers using this app to target

Women for Women! This photo of Assam police is going viral for all right reasons

What a gesture!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 09:55 AM IST

The world is full of surprises. While one side people cruse police for wrongdoings, a heartwarming picture of Assam policewomen is going viral for all good reasons.

The picture which is going viral on social media shows policewomen lovingly holding little babies in his hands.  

These two policewomen from Assam looked after infants while their mothers appeared for an examination is making a buzz. 

The heartwarming incident took place at the Don Bosco High School in Mangaldoi, where several women took part in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). Assam Police shared the picture of two policewomen holding the infants on their official Twitter handle. “Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are!” read the caption of the post.

 

The photo has garnered a lot of attention online and many lauded the cop for taking care of the baby.

What these women did was beyond their call of duty. Their little concern and small gesture have set an example for people who suppress women and proved women stand with women. 

