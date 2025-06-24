A woman working at a major multinational company in Chennai sent a flurry of bomb threats and even claimed to crash a flight, but the motive wasn't exactly violence. Read on to know more about her story.

A woman working at a major multinational company in Chennai sent a flurry of bomb threats and even claimed to crash a flight, but the motive wasn't exactly violence. What Rene Joshilda, an engineering graduate and a senior consultant at the London-headquartered Deloitte, wanted was to frame the man she loved but couldn't be with. Joshilda has now been arrested by the Cyber Crime branch of the Ahmedabad Police.

How did Joshilda evade police?

Police say Joshilda was in love with Divij Prabhakar and wanted to marry him. After Prabhakar married another woman earlier this year, Joshilda couldn't stomach it and decided to seek "revenge." Joshilda, who is trained in robotics, created several fake email addresses, some in Prabhakar's name, to send hoax emails to numerous targets across a dozen states. She also used Virtual private networks (VPNs) and the dark web to hide her identity while sending out the threats.

Which places did Joshilda target?

The Ahmedabad Police revealed that Joshilda sent over a dozen threat emails to the city's Narendra Modi Stadium and several others to the BJ Medical College and some schools, strategically timing them before religious occasions or high-profile visits. In one email, she even claimed responsibility for the tragic June 12 crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad. "We know the police would have thought that the plane crash was a hoax and ignored it. Well done to our pilot. Now you know we are not playing. Now you know," read an email sent to the medical college, which was struck by the ill-fated aircraft.

How did cops finally track her?

Police had been tracking Joshilda for quite some time and arrested her from her residence in Chennai at the weekend. A significant amount of digital and paper evidence were also recovered from the house. "We were tracking her for a long time. She was very smart and didn't reveal her virtual trail, but due to a small mistake of hers, we tracked her and caught her from her house in Chennai," said the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal.