UP: Court grants bail to woman who assaulted, abused security guard at Noida society

File Photo

A woman from Noida's Jaypee Greens Wishtown who was arrested on August 21 for allegedly misbehaving with the society's security guards and assaulting one of them was granted bail on Wednesday.

Bhavya Roy (32), a lawyer with a major law firm in the Capital, is purportedly seen shouting at a guard near the society's gate, using foul language, in a supposed video clip that went viral on social media. Roy was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody and was sent to the Luksar jail in Noida on Sunday.

Roy was arrested on Sunday while the incident had taken place on Saturday around 5.30 pm at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown society in Noida sector 128. Roy was granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate Richa Upadhyay of the Surajpur court, her lawyer Inderveer Singh Bhati said.

"We argued that my client was arrested without any notice while it is necessary to issue a notice in cases where offences are of less than seven years prison term. The court was convinced and bail was granted," Bhati told PTI.

He said he also cited Roy's clear criminal history or any such case which was also considered by the court.

"The accused's bail application was granted today before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court." The accused, on the other hand, has yet to provide her bail bond and will be released once she does", Ashutosh Dwivedi Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said.

Roy, a lawyer by education, was in a sedan and got into an argument with security guards at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown society under Sector 126 police station limits allegedly due to a delay in the opening of the gate by one of them.

A security guard, Karan Chaudhary, told reporters that the woman was trying to exit the society and that there was a delay in opening the gates.

“It took some time to open the gate and Madam was waiting. There was nothing else. So she started shouting and hurling abuses,” the guard said.

After the incident, the security guard, Anoop Kumar, filed a complaint at Sector 126 police station.

The incident came to light after a similar case in Noida, in which self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was captured on video assaulting and shoving a woman at a housing society. Tyagi was then arrested by Noida Police for reportedly abusing and hitting a woman during a spat on the grounds of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B.

