Woman watches YouTube videos to perform self-abortion after being raped

In a shocking incident, a woman in Nagpur performed an abortion on herself through the assistance of videos on YouTube and other platforms, as per media reports. The 24-year-old woman is reportedly a rape survivor, who had gotten pregnant due to the altercation.

The woman performed the abortion, including snapping the umbilical cord, at her residence in Nagpur while she was alone at home after her family had left for Mumbai. She performed all the procedures alone, guiding herself through YouTube videos uploaded online.

At seven months pregnant, she delivered a stillborn child in her home through the guidance of YouTube videos. She also cut the umbilical cord with whatever equipment she could find at her home after watching online videos, posing the risk of infections in her body.

Once the fetus was delivered, it was buried by the man who had sexually assaulted her, who had forced her to get an abortion. The man was also her paramour and was married with a son as he had an affair with the victim.

The rape victim issued a statement to the police, in which she said that her paramour has forced himself upon her on many occasions, most likely more than 50 times, since 2016. When she became pregnant, he forced her to abort the child as he couldn’t marry her, on account of him already being married.

He then asked the woman to perform her own abortion and follow the steps shown in a YouTube video on how to detach the fetus from the body by cutting the umbilical cord. The woman further used equipment from her kitchen and home to perform the abortion, risking her life in the process.

The man’s name is Sohail Wahab Khan, and he was arrested by the police on the charge of rape after the victim’s family reported the incident to the authorities. The police, in their statement, said that the family of the woman felt that Khan had ditched her after making false promises.

Khan, despite being married twice, decided to go on with his courtship with the victim, promising to marry her for the past six years. The woman further said that Khan had exploited her and forced himself on her several times in the past. She also said that he had been spiking her drinks.