Woman suffers horrific injuries in paragliding crash during honeymoon in Himachal Pradesh

According to Ajay, Prisheena was hesitant about paragliding at first, but the instructor persuaded her otherwise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

According to a Times of India report, Prisheena Gollamandala underwent a three-hour surgery at AIIMS, Delhi.

According to Ajay, Prisheena was hesitant about paragliding at first, but the instructor persuaded her otherwise.

Prisheena was unable to run properly because the instructor did not take off from the fixed point and instead moved diagonally, causing her to fall from a height of 15 feet. The parachute also did not open fully, he added.

A 30-year-old Maharashtrian tourist fell to his death from 300 feet in Kullu last December when the safety strap of his harness opened in mid-flight. As a result of the instructor's negligence, the pilot landed safely and was arrested.

After a 12-year-old Bengaluru boy died in an accident near the Bir Billing paragliding site last January, the Himachal Pradesh high court outlawed adventure sports.

Several operators' registrations were found to be invalid, and most adventure sports operators' equipment did not meet the technical committee's standards.

April was the only month when operators were permitted to begin operations if all criteria were met. Many local operators disregard the weather and wind speed while flying illegally from unapproved locations. In addition, some used old equipment because second-hand equipment is cheaper.

 

 

