Woman’s undergarments, blood stains: What Uttar Pradesh police found inside Atiq Ahmed’s office

The Uttar Pradesh police decided to raid Atiq Ahmed’s office after his death, finding harrowing things inside the space such as blood stains and a woman’s undergarments.

Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed (Photo - PTI)

Days after the killing of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh police decided to raid his office and found several suspicious items, which drew their attention to other potential crimes and murders that the gangster might have been involved with.

Atiq Ahmed was shot and killed while he was interacting with the media while going for his medical examination in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, in the custody of the UP police. Days after the killing, the contents of his office were sent for forensic examination.

The UP police ended up discovering blood stains inside Atiq Ahmed’s partially demolished office in Prayagraj. They also said that the stains were near the stairs in the office, and they also discovered a knife, which has been sent for forensic examination.

Blood stains were also discovered on a white cloth and a sofa inside the office, giving rise to the suspicion that a murder must have been committed inside the premises. The source of the blood-like stains has not been ascertained yet.

 

 

Apart from this, a woman’s saree and undergarments were also recovered from the first floor of Atiq Ahmed’s office, painting a picture of a woman’s murder inside the same. However, the police have not made any comments and are waiting for the forensic analysis.

This is the same office that the UP authorities had demolished for encroachment, and the Enforcement Directorate had recovered Rs 74 lakh and 10 pistols from the premises earlier. The ED had also found papers linking Ahmed to several properties and bank accounts.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while in police custody by three youths who were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. The three were immediately captured by the police.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed was also shot dead earlier this month during an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force when he was trying to flee the authorities and fired at them. His other sons are currently lodged in jail.

