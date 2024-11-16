According to initial reports, the police suspected that the entire crime happened elsewhere, and the body was then dumped into the suitcase along the highway.

Police found an abandoned red suitcase stuffed with a woman’s body on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. The gruesome find was reported on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The locals informed policemen about the suitcase that was lying unattended.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police implied that the woman was aged between 25 and 30 years old. Police have cordoned off the area around the suitcase to conduct a thorough investigation. A few articles of clothing were also found in the suitcase. The woman's injuries indicate that she died a day before the discovery. The police questioned the locals to identify the woman but failed. The police have begun scanning the CCTV camera to ascertain the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.

According to initial reports, the police suspected that the entire crime happened elsewhere and the body was then dumped into the suitcase along the highway. Police have forwarded details of the woman to a nearby station to establish a lead in the crime. Meanwhile, the body has been taken for a detailed post-mortem, and police directed residents in the area to report any information that could help in the investigation.

In September this year, a similar incident came to light when a woman's chopped-up body was recovered from a suitcase in Chennai. A local had noticed blood dripping from the bag, following which he informed the police. One man identified as Mani was detained in the case. The victim was Deepa from Madhavaram. Such gruesome crimes are on the rise in cities across the country. A few days ago, the police were informed about a foul smell coming from the spot in Mumbai. The man's body chopped into seven pieces and kept in four plastic bags, was then recovered.