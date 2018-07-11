Woman received Central aid of Rs 1.5 lakh at Modi's rally, found dead on National Highway

A woman in Jaipur was found dead after she received Central aid of Rs 1.5 lakh at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

A beneficiary of a Central welfare scheme, Nandi Bai, was found dead on National Highway. She belonged to Dungarpur village.

Police found her body after her son Laxman Singh lodged a complaint about the disappearance of his mother on July 9.

Nandi had come to attend the Prime Minister's Jan Samwad programme on July 7. She had received Central aid of Rs 1.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, reported IANS.

However, Dungarpur district collector Rajendra Bhatt said that they are not sure if she died in an accident, as her family members including her son were accompanying her.

Bhatt told the news agency that a family member said that the bus stopped at a dhaba for food. However, her body was found 48 km ahead, which raises questions.

"On July 10, her son, Laxman Singh, approached us and identified the body. We conducted the post-mortem and handed the body to the family," an officer said.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the bereaved family.

It was the government's responsibility to ensure the safety of such beneficiaries, said Archana Sharma, vice president, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.