Woman raped by Facebook friend on pretext of marriage

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash flood in Sikkim? Scientists explore cause

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Best bowling figures in ODI World Cup history

7 Benefits of eating banana on empty stomach

7 Benefits of eating raisins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

HomeIndia

India

Woman raped by Facebook friend on pretext of marriage

The woman, a native of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal, resides in Gurugram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 A 22-year-old woman has been allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage by a man whom the victim had befriended on social networking site Facebook, the police said on Sunday.

The woman, a native of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal, resides in Gurugram.

In her complaint to the police, the woman -- a college student -- mentioned that she befriended the accused, identified as Ayaz Rahi of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, through Facebook a few months ago.

Thereafter, their friendship turned into a relationship. Ayaz allegedly established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

"The accused had called the girl a few days ago to Shamli, Uttar Pradesh to get married but there the accused snatched the victim`s mobile and deleted the data from it," a police officer, citing the woman`s complaint, said.

At that time, even as a complaint was filed by the woman at Shamli police station, no action was taken by the police.

The girl also alleged in her complaint that the accused came to Gurugram on Saturday and raped her again.

In connection with this incident and on the complaint of the woman, a case was registered at Bejghera police station in Gurugram, the police said.

"The victim earlier had filed a complaint before the Uttar Pradesh police but they didn`t accept her complaint. A police team has been dispatched to Shamli to arrest the accused," said an officer of the Bajghera police station.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two massive earthquakes hit Nepal within 16 minutes gap, strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Explained: How the Khalistan movement is interlinked with Punjab's growing drug problem, gun culture

Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

Richest Indian in history was worth $230 billion, but this ruler had incalculable wealth, controlled 25% of World GDP

Explainer: Why does Delhi NCR frequently experience earthquakes, what causes seismic activity in region?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE