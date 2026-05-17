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Woman paraded semi-nude, garlanded with shoes over temple entry, details here

A violent incident in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, over a temple entry dispute led to alleged assault and public humiliation of a woman and her family.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 17, 2026, 09:07 AM IST

Woman paraded semi-nude, garlanded with shoes over temple entry, details here
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A shocking case of alleged public assault and humiliation has emerged from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district, where a dispute over entry into a temple reportedly escalated into violence against a woman and her family. Videos of the incident circulating on social media have sparked widespread outrage and calls for strict action.

Dispute Begins Over Temple Entry Rules

According to the police complaint, the incident took place in the Waghri Nagar area of Ulhasnagar during a community religious gathering. Reports suggest that a local caste-based council had earlier restricted a Rajput family from entering the temple.

Despite the restriction, members of the family continued to oppose the decision. On the day of the incident, a youth from the family allegedly entered the temple premises during a religious programme, arguing that there was no justification for denying their access.

This act reportedly angered some individuals present at the venue, leading to rising tensions between both sides.

Attack on Family and Alleged Public Humiliation

Following the temple entry, members of the opposing group allegedly targeted the family’s residence with sticks and rods. After attacking the male members, the violence reportedly extended to women in the family.

Complainant Kanta Prem Rajput (50), along with her relatives, alleged that they were intercepted while going to file a police complaint. The accused reportedly assaulted them on the road, tore their clothing, cut their hair, and forced them into a degrading public procession.

The victims further claimed they were paraded for nearly two kilometres and subjected to severe humiliation, while bystanders recorded the incident instead of intervening.

Viral Videos and Public Outrage

Footage of the incident later surfaced online, showing the women being assaulted in public view. The videos quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering anger and demands for immediate action against those involved.

Police officials confirmed that both groups belong to the same community and that earlier disputes and allegations had already created tension between them, including claims of social boycott.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

The victims initially alleged that their complaint was not taken seriously and that there was a delay in registering the case. They also claimed that weaker legal provisions were applied at first despite the seriousness of the incident.

However, police later registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against multiple accused individuals, including members of the Waghri community. Authorities have arrested two women so far, while several others, including key accused, are still absconding.

Investigations are ongoing, and police have also registered cross-cases linked to the broader dispute.

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