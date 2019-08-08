Woman onboard Rajdhani Express allegedly molested by railway staff; TTE and pantry staff suspended

A woman was allegedly molested by two railway staff after being provided intoxicants mixed in ice cream onboard the New Delhi - Ranchi Rajdhani Express on Tuesday.

Following the incident, Indian Railways suspended the two staff - a train ticket examiner and a member of the pantry staff on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Ranchi, was allegedly served ice cream laden with intoxicants on the third coach of the train, following which she was reportedly molested by the staff. One of her acquaintances later took to Twitter to post about the entire incident on social media. She also tagged Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in the tweet.

"Pantry staff and TT jointly tried to molest her in train, gave her intoxicated icecream. Will any action be taken by railway on erring staff without FIR or he will walk free and will terrorise another passenger. Sad!" she said.

A committee was constituted under the DRM of the Ranchi Railway Station, Neeraj Ambsad, to investigate the incident. It will submit a report regarding the investigation on the appropriate forum, after which action will be taken.