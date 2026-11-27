A 57-year-old woman died and two men were injured after a burning tree fell on their car near Chagaon village in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

The incident took place near Chagaon village, where a forest fire was spreading through the area. (ANI Photo)

A 57-year-old woman died after a burning tree fell on a moving car during a forest fire in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place near Chagaon village, where a forest fire was spreading through the area. The falling tree struck the car, leaving all three occupants seriously injured.

Police identified the deceased as Sanjoki Kumari, a resident of Chagaon.

Two men injured in the incident

The two injured passengers were identified as Virender Singh, 43, and Abhishek Kumar, 36. Both are also residents of Chagaon village. Local residents who witnessed the accident alerted the police. A team reached the spot and rescued the three occupants from the damaged vehicle.

They were rushed to Jindal Sanjeevni Hospital in Sholtu for treatment. Kumari later died while undergoing treatment, while the two men remain admitted to the hospital.

Police register case, investigation underway

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police Sushil Sharma said a case had been registered in connection with the incident. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.