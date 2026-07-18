Woman hurls ink at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, netizens call it 'Kejriwal script 2.0'

The incident where a woman hurled ink at the Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke went viral on social media, many netizens called it a political stunt and drew comparisons with Arvind Kejriwal.

In a new drama at the Jantar Mantar, a woman hurled ink at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke when he was addressing a gathering. The incident took place hours after the protest site witnessed a police operation to shift Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital. Soon after the woman attacked Dipke, the programme was disrupted as CJP supporters rushed towards the stage to protect the party founder from further attacks. In a latest development, the woman has been detained, but her identity and motive behind the act are yet to be disclosed.

After the attacks, Dipke also shared the video on his X handle and captioned it, ''Blue is my colour… Jai Bhim!'' However, a major section of social media users is drawing parallels between this incident and what happened with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder Arvind Kejriwal years ago.

One user wrote, ''A woman hurled ink at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar Kejriwal script v2.0.''

A woman hurled ink at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar



Kejriwal script v2.0 pic.twitter.com/DQLBnAjWtK — Boiled Anda (@AmitLeliSlayer) July 18, 2026

Dipke announced indefinite hunger strike

For those late to the development, Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday morning after Delhi Police's action in Jantar Mantar, where they took Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital citing his deteriorating health.

"I am commencing my indefinite hunger strike starting today. I appeal to everyone: do not back down; this movement will only grow larger. They have made a grave mistake... I urge everyone to come to Jantar Mantar; our movement will continue from here, and we will proceed with our march scheduled for July 20th," Dipke said.

Dipke also termed Delhi Police as 'RSS goons' and said, ''When I received the news and was on my way to Jantar Mantar from my friend's house, the police assaulted me as well...These aren't police officers; they are RSS goons. I had returned to my country from abroad; am I a criminal? They are goons—not police, but RSS goons.''