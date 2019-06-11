Woman home guard jawan set ablaze by relative over property in Bareilly

The accused relative poured kerosene on her in the bid to burn her alive.

A woman home guard jawan was set ablaze allegedly by her relative in a property dispute last night while she was returning home from her duty.

The incident took place at a secluded spot within the jurisdiction of Baradari Police Station here at 9 pm when the accused poured kerosene on her in the bid to burn her alive.

The victim is identified as Kanti Devi and her condition is now said to be stable. She has named the accused and the police are interrogating him.

"She was set ablaze by her relative. She was admitted in the district hospital but was referred to the mission hospital afterwards. Her condition is now stable," said Ashutosh Gupta, Magistrate.

"She has named the accused and he is being interrogated. The owner of the house had registered the house in her name which was the cause of dispute. The incident took place while she was returning from duty. It happened at an isolated place," said the official

Further interrogation is underway.