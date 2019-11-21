Woman gives birth on India Navy's fast interceptor craft after emergency evacuation

The Indian Navy carried out a swift rescue operation to evacuate a pregnant woman in emergency labour from a remote in Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Wednesday.

Due to the unavailability of the nearest health centre from Daring village, the woman was not able to get medical attention immediately. On getting the SOS, a Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) was dispatched immediately from INS Kardip in Kamorta island with Community Health Centre.

"The baby was delivered on the FIC itself and both mother and baby were transferred to the Community Health Centre on arrival in Kamorta Jetty. Both mother and baby are safe and in good health," said Indian Navy Spokesperson.

The whole operation, owing to the nature of the emergency, required delicate handling of the FIC throughout the travel of approximately 20 km by sea from Daring to the Kamorta Jetty.