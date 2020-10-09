Woman dies in freak accident in Hyderabad after hair gets stuck in go-kart wheel

Her hair got entangled in the rear wheel of the vehicle after the helmet she was wearing came out, resulting in serious head injuries.

An engineering student died in a freak accident when she suffered head injuries when her hair got entangled in a wheel of a go-kart she was riding at a play zone in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old woman died at a hospital on Thursday, a day after the incident.

Sri Varshini, the B-Tech final year student, was at the Gurram Guda go-karting venue along with her family members on Wednesday evening when she with the tragic accident. Her hair got entangled in the rear wheel of the vehicle after the helmet she was wearing came out, resulting in serious head injuries. Her family members lodged a complaint with the police that the negligence by the go-karting organisers led to her death. They alleged that the organisers did not take safety precautions resulting in the incident.

The police booked a case of negligence against the management of the play zone and closed the premises as its license has expired, according to news agency PTI.

A case was registered at the Meerpet police station in Rachakonda police commissionerate. Inspector Mahender Reddy said they have taken up the investigation.

