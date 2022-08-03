Woman complains of stalking later kidnapped by 15 men, caught on CCTV

Photo: Screengrab

A shocking incident has come to light in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai where a woman was kidnapped by 15 men after entering her house.

A CCTV camera nearby captured the moment 15 men knocked down her front gate and barged into her house. The accused were captured, and the woman was rescued the same night by the police.

It can be seen in the video that 15 men first break the main gate outside the woman's house and then enter the house and try to kidnap her.

An initial inquiry found that one of the accused, Vigneshwaran (34), befriended the woman and started stalking her.

The woman reported about Vigneshwaran to the Mayiladuthurai police who first warned him and took a written statement from him before releasing him.

Earlier, Vigneshvaran had tried to abduct the woman on July 12 as well but she fled and contacted police, who began searching for him.

But this time, Vigneshwaran accompanied by 14 others broke into the woman's home and kidnapped her. They also used knives and other sharp things to threaten her family.

When Mayiladuthurai Police were contacted, they immediately established a search squad, and the car was found on the National Highway. After arresting Vigneshwaran and his two associates, the team rescued the woman.