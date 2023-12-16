Woman accuses industrialist of rape; FIR lodged

A woman has filed a rape case against famous industrialist Sajjan Jindal at BKC Police Station in Mumbai. According to the information, the woman and Jindal met during a cricket match abroad, after which they started talking and both grew closer.

A woman has filed a rape case against famous industrialist Sajjan Jindal at BKC Police Station in Mumbai. According to the information, the woman and Jindal met during a cricket match abroad, after which they started talking and both grew closer.

According to the woman's allegations, Jindal had met her in Mumbai. The woman was raped on the pretext of showing her the penthouse located in BKC. This rape took place on January 24, 2022. The woman had given a written complaint in this regard to the BKC police in February this year, but the police did not register an FIR.

How the victim grew close to Sajjan Jindal!

After the meeting with the victim abroad, the victim and Sajjan Jindal started meeting in Mumbai also in connection with business and then as per the allegation of the victim, Jindal started using words like 'baby' and 'babe' for the victim in the messages. Started insisting on meeting him at the hotel.

According to the allegation, at the behest of Sajjan Jindal, the victim booked a suite at Hotel Taj Lands End on December 24, 2021, where the two met. The victim has told in her complaint that Sajjan Jindal told her that he does not have a good relationship with his wife, due to which he is not able to get that love, but looking at the society and children, he wants to take the husband-wife relationship forward. Are staying. After this, both of them had a business conversation and Jindal asked him to ask his brother to get in touch with him. After this, he started saying in the message that he is very interested in her and started sending kiss emojis. Gradually, Jindal forcibly sexually assaulted the victim in his office in BKC on the pretext of marriage.

How was the FIR registered?

Even after filing a written complaint at the BKC police station in February this year, the police did not convert the victim's complaint into an FIR, after which the victim approached the court for justice and then the court, considering the seriousness of the case, Ordered to register an FIR immediately, after which the police registered an FIR under sections 376, 504 and 354.

Threats were being received from Sajjan Jindal

The victim woman has also alleged in her complaint that she was receiving threats from Sajjan Jindal and was also luring her with money to withdraw the complaint.

How far did the police investigation reach?

In this entire matter, top officials of Mumbai Police including BKC Police Station officials are maintaining silence, leaving aside the information about the investigation, they are avoiding talking about the details related to the FIR of the case. Initially, the police did not even take the FIR, but after the court's order, the FIR has been taken but till now no one has been called for questioning.

