A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Uttam Nagar last week, reported Hindustan Times. As per the report, the woman also left behind a suicide note and writing on the wall, which read, "Chhodna mat usko" (Don't spare him), said the police.

In a two-page long note, the deceased accused a man and his family members of harassing her when she reportedly asked them to repay a loan she had given them, said the report. As per the police, the woman used to work as a lab assistant at a private school.

Her sister, 25, told the police that she had granted the man and his brother a loan amounting to Rs two lakhs for the treatment of their mother. Despite repeated requests, they were not repaying the amount.

“The number was of her former colleague from the civil defence unit. My sister has given him and his brother over Rs 2 lakh for their mother’s medical treatment. They were not returning the money despite her repeated requests. For the past few weeks, they were threatening and harassing her,” she told the police.

According to the report by the outlet, the police said that the woman used to live with her mother and siblings at Uttam Nagar residence. Her body was found by her elder sister, 29, when she returned home around 9 p.m. on Saturday, i.e., March 29.

Meanwhile, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered under Section 108 of the BNS at the Uttam Nagar police station.