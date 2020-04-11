Without lockdown, this is the estimated number of cases India would have by April 15

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.

The coronavirus cases in India would have been 1.2 lakh by mid-April, if only containment and no lockdown measures were implemented, an analysis by the ministry showed.

Sharing details of the analysis, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said, "There would have been a total of 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases by April 15, 2020, at a case growth rate of 41%, had no containment or lockdown measures been implemented."

"There would have a total of 1.2 lakh cases by this date, if only containment measures and no lockdown were to have been implemented," he added.

Since the nation implemented both containment and lockdown measures, the number of cases as on date is 7,529. The death toll in Indis stands at 242.

At the daily media briefing on the coronavirus crisis, Aggarwal 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths were reported in 24 hours between April 10-11.

The Joint Secretary further informed that dedicated COVID hospitals are being set up, in order to provide proper treatment and stop the spread of infection. So far, 586 dedicated COVID Hospitals have been set up, with a capacity of more than one lakh isolation beds and around 11,500 ICU beds.

“This figure is being augmented every day, based on evolving situation," he said.

The Centre is ensuring the supply of PPE, N95 masks, testing kits and ventilators in coordination with the states, he added.