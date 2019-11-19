Withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis: Congress MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha after Speaker refuses to hold discussion

Congress MPs on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha after Speaker Om Birla did not give in to their demands to hold a discussion on the withdrawal of the SPG security cover to the Gandhi family.

Members of the Congress party walked out of the House during the Zero Hour as the Lok Sabha Speaker did not concede to their demands to have a discussion on the issue.

Some Congress MPs then proceeded to gather near the Speaker's podium and started sloganeering. "Stop politics in the name of security", "stop dictatorship", "Prime Minister give reply", "we want justice", were some of the slogans chanted by the Congress leaders near the speaker's podium.

After being denied the request to take up the issue of SPG security cover to the Gandhis, the leaders disrupted a discussion in the Lok Sabha on 'doubling of farmers` income by 2022' during Question hour.

During Question hour, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to start a discussion on the issue, but the Speaker did not allow him to speak.

Chowdhury said, "Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji are not normal protectees. Vajpayee ji had allowed Special Protection Group (SPG) protection for the Gandhi family. From 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed."

Earlier, Congress issued a notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha against the removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Gandhi family.

In the notice, the Congress stated that the Centre's move to withdraw security cover for the family was 'arbitrary', adding that there were "existing and probable threats" to the Gandhi family.

An adjournment motion is moved in the house to stop the normal proceedings and take up the issue mentioned in the motion.

On November 8, the Centre withdrew SPG cover to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and instead accorded them with Z+ security.