Withdraw plea against farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day: SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 20) refused to pass orders on the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day in New Delhi, saying the matter should be decided by Delhi Police.

During a hearing on a plea seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally, the SC told the Solicitor General that the SC bench does not want to issue directions in this matter. The SC asked the Centre to withdraw its plea against proposed tractor rally.

"It's not up to us to allow or disallow a rally or a protest. You are the authority and the executive of this country. We will not pass any orders on the application of Delhi police. Please withdraw it," said CJI Bobde. The top court made the observations while replying o the Centre's appeal for directions on tractor rally.

Also read Govt asks farmers to give up stubborn stand, agitators firm on Republic Day tractor march

"We see it as irregular and improper to allow or disallow any rally or procession. The norm is it is police matter. The police decides it. We are not going to pass the order," added the SC.

The SC noted that the matter will again be heard on January 25 to see how the situation develops in the intervening period.

Talking to Zee Media, popualr farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will move ahead as planned on January 26 and no one can stop them from holding a tractor rally on Republic Day.

The SC also slammed the questions being raised on the neutrality of the 4-member SC panel constituted to break the deadlock between protesters and the Centre on farm laws. "People unthinkingly cast aspersions". He says people cannot be "branded" and that they should have opinions, as even the best judges do. "It's a cultural thing now. Brand people who you don't like and then criticise them. We don't appreciate that. The committee has no adjudicating powers, is only recordings views and they have no power to decide.We are not forcing anyone to appear before the committee. You cannot malign people and brand them and then cast aspersions on the court. We only intervened due to public interest," said the CJI.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions are scheduled to hold the 10th round of talks with the Centre on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10th round of scheduled talks with the farmers' union was postponed by the Centre to January 20.