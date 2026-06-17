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With Trump in attendance, PM Modi calls for maritime security at G7 after US attack kills 3 Indians

Speaking at an outreach session of the G7 Summit, attended by leaders including US President Donald Trump, PM Modi pointed to the rising threats to maritime trade and the toll that West Asia’s instability is taking on human lives.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 07:04 AM IST

With Trump in attendance, PM Modi calls for maritime security at G7 after US attack kills 3 Indians
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at G7 summit, Image source: ANI
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Days after three Indian sailors died in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for global action to secure maritime routes and protect sailors from threats linked to conflict. 

Speaking at an outreach session of the G7 Summit, attended by leaders including US President Donald Trump, PM Modi pointed to the rising threats to maritime trade and the toll that West Asia’s instability is taking on human lives.

What PM Modi said on maritime security at G7 Summit?

Addressing G7 leaders, including President Trump, PM Modi welcomed progress in peace efforts in West Asia but highlighted the humanitarian and economic consequences of the recent conflict.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that lasting solutions to global conflicts can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation.

PM Modi points to secure sea routes at G7 Summit

The Prime Minister also underscored the need to ensure the safety of seafarers involved in global maritime trade.

"Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear," he said.

The Prime Minister’s statement came after three Indian sailors were killed when the tanker Settebello was struck near Oman’s coast last week. As per US Central Command, the US military targeted three ships — Marivex on June 8, Settebello on June 9, and Jalveer on June 11 — alleging they attempted to violate a US blockade on Iranian ports.

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump likely to hold bilateral meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to discuss the situation in West Asia, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, energy imports from the United States and the proposed bilateral trade agreement during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, sources said.

The highly anticipated bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Donald Trump is on the cards for June 17.

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