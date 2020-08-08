Headlines

With single-day spike of 61,537 cases, India's COVID tally approaches 21 lakh

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 10:44 AM IST

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated, stated the Union Health Ministry

Maharashtra with 1,45,889 active cases and 3,27,281 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 17,092 deaths due to the infection.

Tamil Nadu has 52,759 active cases while 2,27,575 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state. 4,690 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh with 84,654 active cases is the third on the list. There are 1,20,464 cured and discharged patients and 1,842 deaths reported from the state.

Delhi now has 10,409 active cases and 1,28,232 cured and discharged patients. As many as 4,082 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the Union Territory.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,98,778 samples were tested on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 7 is 2,33,87,171, said ICMR.

