With senior leaders repeatedly reaching out, is Congress growing desperate to bring Sachin Pilot 'back to party fold'?

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, and KC Venugopal have spoken to Sachin Pilot several times, but Pilot still did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting today.

It is clear, however, that Congress is getting desperate in its attempts to send a message to the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister that there is still time to return to the party fold.

"By repeatedly calling the meeting of the Congress legislature party, a message is being sent to Pilot that there is still time for him to come and join the CLP," sources added.

Congress sources further said that the Gandhi family has been very accommodative towards the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister unlike their stance with other rebelling leaders.

It can also be seen as a strategy by the Congress that the party should not be blamed for giving an inadequate opportunity to Pilot to make amends.

A decision on the future course of action regarding the status of Pilot is expected to be be taken after today's CLP meeting.

Rajasthan is witnessing a magnifying political crisis as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government over 'being sidelined'. Currently, the Congress government in the state is staring at a crisis as Pilot is most likely to quit the party along with some of his loyalist MLAs.

On late Monday night, the camp belonging to the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot, released a video of around 15 loyalist MLAs sitting together at a hotel in Haryana's Manesar. Although Sachin Pilot is not seen in the video, some of the legislators in the clip have their faces turned towards the camera. Congress MLAs such as Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena can be seen in the video. The 10-second video clip presumably sends a direct and strong message to the Congress leadership that Sachin Pilot is not in a mood to relent and that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will have to face some harsh days ahead in order to safeguard his government.

In the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held earlier on Monday morning at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, around 12 Congress MLAs were missing. After the meeting, Congress estimated that Gehlot's government has the support of 106 MLAs.

Following that, the grand old party moved its MLAs to a resort to keep out of the reach of the BJP, claiming that the saffron camp is trying to bribe legislators in order to 'destabilize' the Gehlot-led government in the state.

So far, the Gehlot government had the support of 123 MLAs, including 107 Congress MLAs, 2 MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party, one RLD MLA, and 13 Independents, but of these 123 MLAs, he is now left with only 101 MLAs. Out of the 22 rebel MLAs, Sachin Pilot has claimed the support of 19 Congress MLAs and 3 Independents.

In Rajasthan's total 200 assembly seats, 101 MLAs are needed to save the government, but two MLAs of the Indian Tribal Party have also pulled out of the Gehlot government, which currently has the support of merely 99 legislators. But what is more worrying for Ashok Gehlot is that among the remaining 99 MLAs, several are claimed to be of Sachin Pilot's camp.

