With over 2600000 diyas, Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 sets two Guinness World Records; Check details

Ayodhya lit up with the sparkle of lakhs of diyas (earthen lamps) on Sunday on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali, setting two new world records as well. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the celebration and received certificates from officials of the Guinness World Records. The UP government's tourism department and the district administration organised the Deepotsav 2025 event by reportedly lighting 26,17,215 diyas -- setting records for the largest display of oil lamps and for the highest number of people performing aarti.

How was Deepotsav celebrated in Ayodhya?

For the 2025 Deepotsav, a huge crowd had gathered at Ram ki Paidi at the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. A spectacular laser and light show also illuminated the evening at the river bank. A drone show was also held and fireworks launched to mark the occasion as CM Adityanath looked on with pride. The massive event took place a day before the country rings in Diwali, which is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana.

What did CM Adityanath say at the event?

After receiving the certificates from the Guinness World Records (previously known as The Guinness Book of World Records), CM Adityanath said: "Every lamp reminds us that truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. It is the destiny of truth to be victorious, and with that destiny of victory, Sanatana Dharma has continuously struggled for 500 years. As a result of those struggles, a grand and divine temple has been constructed in Ayodhya." He added: "To ensure that the identity of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh is not compromised and no one dares to play with their faith, after the formation of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, we have made continuous efforts."