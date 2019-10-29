With no office, Congress runs on WhatsApp in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

The Congress emphasizes that it would reclaim its lost ground before the 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. However, it first needs to find some ground for itself as the party does not have an office in the Gorakhpur district of the state and functions through the messaging app WhatsApp.

The party leaders said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was informed of the situation, but they are yet to receive a response from the party.

The newly appointed district Congress president Nirmala Paswan, however, assured that the party will soon get its new office.

According to senior party leader Syed Jamal, former district president late Bhrigunath Chaturvedi had started the Congress office in Purdilpur here and this remained the party office till 2017. "But we had to vacate the office in 2017 because the ownership rights were with someone else. Since then the Congress does not have a proper office of its own, and meetings are usually held in marriage halls," he said.

Party leaders are informally using a house in Charuchandrapuri as a makeshift office. "But most of the time, we work through WhatsApp. When meetings are to be held, we hire marriage halls," said a party functionary.

The party won 44 and 31 seats in the recent Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections respectively.

Earlier this month, Senior Congress Salman Khurshid has said that he was pained at the current situation of the party. The former union minister also called for a deep analysis of why the footprint of Congress has shrunk.

Hours after Khurshid's concerns, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also aid that the grand old party needs to self-introspect.