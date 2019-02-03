With no clear policy, Modi and BJP deceived Kashmiri Pandits: Owaisi

Blaming the central government for not having any policy for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimin (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi today stated that the prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP even deceive Kashmiri Pandits and failed to take them back to Kashmir.

Owaisi was speaking at the 'Words Count' festival in Pune on Sunday. He spoke on the topic of the demise of secularism- Future of Secularism.

While answering to a question asked by a Kashmiri youth that Owaisi speaks about the rights of Rohingyas but why dose not he speaks for Kashmiri Pandit, Owaisi said, "In my first speech in Lok Sabha after getting elected in 2014, I have said that Kashmiri Pandits must be sent back to Kashmir valley. However, what has Modi done in four and half years? Are you satisfied with the government? What kind of atmosphere have they created in Kashmir and who is responsible for that, Owaisi?"

"Kashmiri Pandits have been deceived by Modi and BJP which they (Kashmir Pandits) should realise. They should now wake up and smell the coffin as the government has not done anything for them," he added.

The question came before Owaisi on the day when the Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir state.

Attacking the central government for disturbed situation in Kashmir, Owasi said, "Security personnel are being killed, our system is falling over there. Those who are blinded by pallet guns, government has not done anything for them. In such situation, we have to chalk out a policy, but the government dose not have any policy regarding Kashmir."

He also criticised the center for not holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir. "Over nine months have passed but we can not hold by-elections there.. Even in the municipal election, ,a candidate wins after getting eight votes. Farooq Abdullah wins Lok Sabha election after getting 9,000 votes. Who is responsible for such situation of the state. It is the central government which responsible for such situation in Kashmir," Owaisi said.