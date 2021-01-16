With nearly 2 lakhs people inoculated, Health ministry terms Day 1 of drive as 'successful'

Union Health Ministry on Saturday termed the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive as successful and added that no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported today.

"COVID19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1. No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far," Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Manohar Aghnani said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries got vaccinated against COVID19 on day one of the first phases of the massive nationwide vaccination drive.

Aghnani also addressed issues with Co-WIN which were highlighted during the campaign like delay in uploading beneficiary list and a few of the health care workers who were vaccinated, though they were not scheduled for today`s session.

Co-WIN is a digital platform developed by the Union Health Ministry for real-time monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccine. It will enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination.

During the press conference, the Additional Secretary said two types of COVID-19 vaccines supplied for vaccination where Serum Institute of India`s Covishield was supplied to all States and Union territories, and Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin was supplied to 12 States.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world`s largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

The Centre stated that the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.