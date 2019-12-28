With more than 5000 people in custody, Yogi says UP is 'outstanding example' of how violent protests should be handled

Amping up its crackdown on intensifying anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the Yogi Adityanath government is taking stern measures to bring the tumultuous political atmosphere in the state to rest. The UP Police has, till now, registered a total of 498 cases, taken nearly 5,558 people into custody and arrested 1,246 people in this regard.

According to the data released by the police, action has also been taken against nearly 20,950 'objectionable' social media posts and 95 cases have also been registered in this regard. This includes 10,380 Twitter posts, 10,339 Facebook posts and 181 uploads on YouTube.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look especially into the matter of violent protesters destroying public property. The police is investigating the perpetrators involved, identifying them and starting the process of confiscating their personal properties to compensate for the damages to public property.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath looks relentless in his hunt for violent protesters and to restore order in the state governed by him. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a series of tweets on Friday, justified the police crackdown on violent protesters and promised strict action. The posts lauded the administration's measures in identifying and punishing the ones vandalising public property and called the UP government's steps as an "outstanding example" of how violent protests should be handled.

''Every rioter is shocked. Every demonstrator is shocked. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government's stern intentions. The chief minister has announced that anyone damaging public property will have to pay. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh," a tweet read. The following post continued, "After seeing the mighty form of the Yogi Adityanath government, every rioter must be feeling like they have made a huge mistake by challenging Yogi's authority."

हर दंगाई हतप्रभ है।



हर उपद्रवी हैरान है।



देख कर योगी सरकार की सख्ती मंसूबे सभी के शांत हैं।



कुछ भी कर लो अब, क्षतिपूर्ति तो क्षति करने वाले से ही होगी, ये योगी जी का ऐलान है।



हर हिंसक गतिविधि अब रोयेगी क्योंकि यूपी में योगी सरकार है। #TheGreat_CmYogi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 27, 2019

नागरिकता (संशोधन) कानून 2019 को लेकर हिंसा पर उतारू दिग्भ्रमित लोगों से अब वसूली की कार्रवाई हो रही है।

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी का यह निर्णय अनुकरणीय है और उपद्रवियों पर यह कार्रवाई देश में अप्रतिम मिसाल बनेगी।



वसूली तो होकर रहेगी।



#TheGreat_CMYogi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 27, 2019

At least 19 people have died in Uttar Pradesh during conflicts ever since massive protests erupted against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While the administration swears by a code of restoring law and order, several activists have accused the UP police of using excessive force while dealing with the protesters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has, however, repeatedly made it clear that violent protesters vandalising public property will not be dealt a soft hand and the UP Police will take every step necessary to restore order to public life. The Chief Minister had also, earlier this month, said that his government would "take revenge" against the ones involved in vandalism.

On Friday (December 27), the district officials had sent a report to the government of the identified people. The District Magistrates of Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Rampur, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, and Bulandshahr have identified the accused.

However, a Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Bulanshahr has handed over Rs 6 lakh to the state government for damages incurred during the anti-CAA protests. Muslim clerics in Muzaffarnagar have also apologised to the local administration on behalf of the violent protesters for the damages during demonstrations, according to a government report.

The UP Police have also imposed Section 144 in all districts and has banned mobile internet and SMS services in various parts of the state. The mobile internet and SMS services remained suspended until 10 PM, on Friday (December 27). The announcement was made in a notification dated December 26 and undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

According to the police order, the internet will remain suspended till 6 AM in Bulandshahar, Bijnor on Saturday, while in Mathura, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad and Sambhal, it will remain suspended till further orders.