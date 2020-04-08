With mentions of Ramayana, sanjeevani booti, Brazilian President Bolsonaro writes to PM Modi on Hanuman Jayanti

Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 crisis with references to Ramayana and comparing Indian efforts to contain the pandemic to Hanuman and mythical 'sanjeevani booti'.

In the letter written on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Bolsonaro said, "Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all people."

The letter was sent to Prime Minister Modi on the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

The fact that the letter mentions "Holy medicine" or "Sanjeevani booti" is important given that Brazilian President has requested for hydroxychloroquine, called by a section of experts as the game-changer drug in the fight against COVID-19.

Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest at the 70th Republic Day celebrations of India earlier this year. Both countries are also part of the BRICS grouping.

Last week, Brazilian President and Indian PM spoke over the telephone and discussed the global situation in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and made a request for hydroxychloroquine which India produces in large number.

"Requested support in the continuity of the provision of pharmaceuticals for the production of hydroxychloroquine,” the Brazilian President said in a tweet.

A Government of India press release said, "The Prime Minister assured all possible support to Brazil President in this difficult hour. They agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch with respect to the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges."

India has received requests from 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine.

Earlier, US president again talked about getting HCQ from India. Recalling his talks with PM Modi over the weekend he said the Indian PM "was great, he was really good" when "spoke....asked if it would be okay if he released it(HCQ)".

Trump said "they have..lot of it comes out from India..they put a stop, because they want it for India."

This is the third time in the last five days President Trump has talked about his the US order of hydroxychloroquine from India. Indian companies will be fulfilling the contractual obligations of US order put in place before the ban on export was imposed